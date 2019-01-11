You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Travel

BT_20190111_WEEKEND_01916.jpg
Left: The exterior of Komatsu South. Right: A slim Japanese maple reaches.
PHOTOS: COURTESY OF SHIMAYA STAYS

BT_20190111_WEEKEND_074.jpg
The minimalist interiors of Komatsu South.

BT_20190111_WEEKEND_073.jpg
The minimalist interiors of Komatsu South.

Kyoto Insider

A Singapore-owned boutique hotel offers unique insight into Japan’s ancient capital.
Jan 11, 2019 5:50 AM
by
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

SCRATCH THE SURFACE of Kyoto and you will come up with the usual suspects such as Arashiyama, the Bamboo Forest or the geisha-centric Gion district.  

But the history and traditions of this ancient capital of Japan go much deeper than this, and all it takes is a bit of insider knowledge

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Kyoto
boutique hotel
benten
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening