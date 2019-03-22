You are here

BT_20190322_HOLIDAY22_3728652.jpg
Flysch formations at Itzurun Beach, a filming location for the Game of Thrones TV series.
BT PHOTO: GEOFFREY EU

BT_20190322_HOLIDAY22_23_3728652.jpg
(Left) The most traditional pintxo in Basque cuisine, the Gilda - often referred to as the original pintxo. (Right) In the cellars at Petritegi cider house, visitors line up to catch the cider stream.
BT PHOTO: GEOFFREY EU

BT_20190322_HOLIDAY22_4_3728652.jpg
Panorama of Concha Bay and the San Sebastian waterfront.
BT PHOTO: GEOFFREY EU

BT_20190322_HOLIDAY22_5_3728652.jpg
A night out in the Old Town.
BT PHOTO: GEOFFREY EU

BT_20190322_HOLIDAY22_6_3728652.jpg
Bathers and bundledup exercise group share the beach at La Concha.
BT PHOTO: GEOFFREY EU

Old World Charm in San Sebastian

San Sebastian is a small town in Spain's Basque region that's big on history and culinary prowess
Mar 22, 2019 5:50 AM
by

AS A TRAVEL destination, San Sebastian – a small coastal town in northern Spain facing the Bay of Biscay and part of the Basque region straddling the border between Spain and France – is blessed with an embarrassment of riches. The city has a proud history, an Instagram-worthy location fronting

