You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Travel

BT_20190111_WEEKEND_01917.jpg
Left: Roussillon’s magnificent red cliffs : Combine a truffle hunt with easy day trips around picturesque Provence. Right: A truffle hunter and his loyal companion.
PHOTOS: JOHN TAN.

BT_20190111_WEEKEND_01918.jpg
Left: Asti truffle hunter and trattoria owner Sandrino’s prized truffles have graced the tables of HRH Prince Charles. Right: The secretive traders of Richerenches. Hard cash only.

BT_20190111_WEEKEND_070.jpg
A prized white truffle at the Alba truffle market.

BT_20190111_WEEKEND_01922.jpg
In key touristy cities such as Florence and Milan, a fresh white truffle first course costs up to 65 euros.

On The Trail Of White Gold

The hunt for the prized white truffle is shrouded in secrecy and gastronomic thrills
Jan 11, 2019 5:50 AM
by

THE HUNTER WORKS alone - in the dead of night, armed with a cloak and a faint light, and a dog as his guide. When his four-legged companion starts digging, he jumps into action, flipping the cloak to cover both light and hole to avoid detection.

Rule number one for truffle hunters: never

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

truffle
alba
piedmont
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening