Qatar Airways new Premium Lounge in Changi Airport: A class above the rest

If you fly frequently on Business and First Class, chances are you are well acquainted with airline lounges, but the newly-opened Qatar Airways' Premium Lounge in Changi Airport will redefine your airport lounge experience.

The new Premium Lounge at Terminal 1 marks the airline's fifth Premium Lounge outside Doha and the second in Asia after Bangkok.

Whether it's to relax before a flight, unwinding in between connecting flights or simply maximising your productivity before jetting off to your next meeting, you can look forward to an unparalleled experience at the new lounge.

Spanning across 700 sq m and with a seating capacity of 85, the new lounge oozes luxury with its marble-lined décor, modern contemporary theme inspired by Arab architecture, muted palette, designer furniture, spacious layout and fine dining areas. Paying homage to Singapore's affinity for horticulture, the lounge is lined with brilliant displays of greeneries and botanical walls. At the same time the exclusive space offers a relaxing and soothing respite to busy businessmen and executives.

Access to the lounge is reserved only for Business Class passengers flying on Qatar Airways.

What sets Qatar Airways' Premium Lounge apart from the others is how the airline is bridging the gap between its Business and First Class lounges to provide a luxurious lounge experience like no other.

It aims to provide guests with a taste of First Class travel in a Business Class lounge setting. And at the Premium Lounge, this experience is delivered in many ways – from fine dining to unwinding over a bespoke cocktail.

At the Martini Bar - the lounge’s impressive centerpiece - a mixologist will take your order as you take a seat at one of the eight stools around the bar.

A-la-carte dining areas are typically the hallmark of First Class airline lounges. Qatar Airways' Singapore Premium Lounge has not just one, but two of such facilities: a 12-seater Garden Bistro and a 16-seater Brasserie. The extensive menus offer an international selection of freshly prepared to order entrees in addition to its buffet spread. Whether you’re in for a feast or simply feeling peckish, Garden Bistro and Brasserie has something to offer.

You can pair your meal with the finest selection of wines and champagnes available.

Retreat into the five semi-private and soundproofed cocoons of the Quiet Pods for a quick nap or make use of the reading light and universal charging ports if you need to get some work done in a quiet, private space. The Quiet Pods are inspired by the airline’s award-winning Qsuite.

Other state-of-the-art facilities include a business centre (which has two Windows desktop PCs and a shared printer), five private shower suites for you to freshen up and a luggage room for you to store your suitcases and free up your hands. There’s also a complimentary garment steaming service to ensure you will always look polished arriving at your destination.

Qatar Airways understands the need for its business travelers to stay connected – and whether you need to send an urgent proposal, sync up with your business associates or simply to ensure all your devices are powered up, there are ample wireless charging ports available around the lounge. You no longer have to worry about your devices running out of power halfway through an important call or email.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Akbar Al Baker, says: "Qatar Airways has already set an industry benchmark with our award-winning Business Class seat, Qsuite. Now, we are redefining the new standard for Business Class lounges.

"We want to ensure that the onground experience offered to our passengers is on par with our iconic five-star airline experience.

"As the first Qatar Airways lounge following this design concept, it will serve as a new standard for all our Premium Lounges going forward."

Located in the Departure Transit Hall, near Transfer C, on Level Three of Changi Airport Terminal 1, the lounge is open from 7.30am to 11am and from 5.30pm to 2am. The opening hours coincide with the three daily Qatar Airways' flights departing from Singapore to Doha:

QR943 departing at 10.55am,

QR947 departing at 8.25pm, and

QR945 departing at 2am.

Visit qatarairways.com/sg for more information.