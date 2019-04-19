Weekend Escape

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
GOOD THINGS COME to those who wait and this couldn’t be more true when it comes to The Residence Bintan.
Like other resorts on the Indonesian island, it’s just an hour by ferry from Singapore. But unlike those which are a mere five to 10 minute ride from the Banda Bentan Telani (BBT)
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg