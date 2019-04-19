You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Travel

holiday1.jpg
A sea view villa surrounded by tropical jungle.

holiday2.jpg
Go on an ATV around the resort.

holiday3.jpg
Beachfront villas have private pools and direct beach access.

holiday4.jpg
The infinity pool at The Residence Bintan.

holiday5.jpg
Have a massage or facial at the spa.

Weekend Escape

The Residence Bintan offers respite from city life.
Apr 19, 2019 5:50 AM
by
taysc@sph.com.sg@TaySuanChiangBT

GOOD THINGS COME to those who wait and this couldn’t be more true when it comes to The Residence Bintan.

Like other resorts on the Indonesian island, it’s just an hour by ferry from Singapore. But unlike those which are a mere five to 10 minute ride from the Banda Bentan Telani (BBT)

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

bintan
the residence
holiday
Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening