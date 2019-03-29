You are here

Weekend Walkabout.

Mar 29, 2019 5:50 AM
by
dylantan@sph.com.sg@DylanTanSYBT

Car-free Sunday is set to be expanded into a full, long weekend format following a successful trial last October.

The first of three such events kicks off today and runs until Sunday with various activities taking place in the Civic District and Telok Ayer Conservation Area. Incidentally

