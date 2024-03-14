SUSTAINABILITY ·
Understanding your ‘enough’: An economist changing lives

The winner of the Rolex Awards for Enterprise explains why her clothing brand is not about the label, or even its clothes 

Published Thu, Mar 14, 2024
Rolex Awards for Enterprise laureate and founder of SukkhaCitta Denica Riadini-Flesch (extreme right) holding cotton harvested on a farm near Central Java, Indonesia, by two local women.
PHOTO: ROLEX/SEBASTIEN AGNETTI

DENICA Riadini-Flesch runs SukkhaCitta, a social enterprise selling handmade apparel. She considers the business a success if it helps people downsize their closets, so they keep only the pieces that are meaningful to them, such as those that were handed down or bought from an artisan.

This seemingly perverse logic is because her efforts are aimed at solving problems, not selling massive piles of clothes.

“SukkhaCitta has never been about a brand. It’s never been about the clothes,” says Riadini-Flesch at a media interview on Wednesday (Mar 13), after having been named last month as one of five recipients of the Rolex Awards for Enterprise. The awards support individuals and organisations...

