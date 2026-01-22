UOL gives back through inclusive arts and youth empowerment

Its CSR approach demonstrates the ‘power of collaboration’, says group CEO Liam Wee Sin

Noah Tan, one of the winners at the inaugural UOL X ART:DIS Art Prize in 2023, runs a workshop on textured art techniques. PHOTO: UOL

[SINGAPORE] As societal needs become more diverse, corporate social responsibility (CSR) has become less about headline donations and more about consistency, reach and long-term impact.

For companies with large public footprints, this means engaging communities beyond cheques or once-a-year volunteer days.

Property and hospitality group UOL’s community work sits within this broader evolution, with a five-pronged CSR strategy covering children, youth, education, sports and inclusive arts.

“Through our CSR model,” said group chief executive Liam Wee Sin, “we demonstrate the power of collaboration by fostering cross-beneficiary engagement and intergenerational activities that strengthen connections among children, seniors, families and diverse groups.”

Sarah Ng, UOL’s general manager for corporate communications, investor relations and sustainability, said the group aims to “nurture long-term relationships with its beneficiaries through CSR volunteerism, giving them a sense of familiarity and comfort as they interact with its dedicated team of regular staff volunteers”.

Such an approach has benefits not only for the communities it works with, but also internally, by boosting “teamwork and morale across the organisation”.

“Employees gain a deeper understanding of social issues, develop empathy and build stronger bonds with colleagues across departments,” said Ng. “For selected activities, employees are also encouraged to volunteer with their family members, making the experience more meaningful and personal.”

Of course, the group continues to contribute monetarily as well. Through its UOL Gives Back campaign in 2025, for example, the group raised more than S$20,000, including contributions through Community Chest’s Change for Charity and festive gift-wrapping events.

In recognition of its efforts to give back, UOL was named a Champion of Good by the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre.

Ng said the accolade reflects the group’s “commitment to making a positive difference (and) lasting impact” on the communities it serves. “By expanding efforts and bringing together… various communities, UOL fosters a strong sense of community and collaboration, amplifying impact on society.”

“Visibility and a voice”

In Liam’s view, what makes UOL’s approach to CSR unique is a “longstanding commitment to inclusive arts and community engagement”.

The group in 2023 launched the UOL X ART:DIS Art Prize in collaboration with charity ART:DIS Singapore, to “celebrate and support the talents” of artists with disabilities.

More than 570 submissions were received for the biennial competition’s second edition in 2025. Winning works have been displayed in a roving exhibition at ION Orchard, Punggol Regional Library and several UOL-owned properties since October; this, UOL said, has reached more than one million members of the public thus far.

A solo exhibition for the competition’s winner, Christian Tan, will also be staged in 2026.

Liam noted that by putting the spotlight on artists with disabilities, the UOL X ART:DIS Art Prize gives them “visibility and a voice”. “We are proud to create opportunities and spaces where their voices can be appreciated by the wider community, while nurturing their artistic development over time,” he added.

Another showcase taking place at United Square features works by ART:DIS artists Aaron Yap and Trevor Lee. Also launched in October, the showcase – which UOL said has drawn about 170,000 visitors a month – is set to run till Apr 30.

ART:DIS artist Aaron Yap presents his artworks at a showcase in United Square. PHOTO: UOL

UOL has also incorporated the arts into its other CSR efforts.

For instance, the group in December organised a music workshop for children and youths whose households receive support under the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s ComLink+ programme. Volunteers from UOL and its subsidiary Pan Pacific Hotels Group (PPHG) taught 16 participants to play the cajon and ukulele.

Pathways for social mobility

In 2023, UOL launched the UOL-PPHG Community Uplift Programme to support ComLink+ families in Boon Lay, with a focus on those with members aged below 21.

Under this initiative, the group provides educational support in mathematics, operates a talent grant to encourage extracurricular enrichment, and runs interest-based programmes in fields such as cooking, art and even boxing.

Minister for Education and Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration Desmond Lee said the programme “provides valuable opportunities for our children from ComLink+ families to learn new skills, build confidence and broaden their perspectives”.

Lee, who is also an MP for West Coast-Jurong West GRC, added that organisations such as UOL and PPHG play “an important role in our collective efforts in helping families achieve greater stability and creating pathways for social mobility.”

Since its launch, the UOL-PPHG Community Uplift Programme has grown substantially, with 120 children and youth participating in 2025 – more than double the number two years prior.

Given the success of its efforts in Boon Lay, UOL will expand its support to ComLink+ families in Bukit Merah. The group will also make cash donations of S$100,000 to ComLink+ @ Jurong West and S$50,000 to ComLink+ @ Bukit Merah; these sums bring its to-date contribution to S$475,000, comprising cash and in-kind support.

Remarking on the programme’s impact, Liam said UOL has “seen children discover new passions, parents feel more supported and families grow stronger”.

“The UOL-PPHG Community Uplift Programme reflects our sustained commitment to helping ComLink+ children and their families achieve their full potential,” he added. “These positive shifts will build brighter futures.”

