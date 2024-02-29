ARTS & DESIGN ·
Subscribers

VR show whisks you away to fantastical world

Le Bal De Paris is a genuinely thrilling virtual ride, with costumes designed by Chanel

Helmi Yusof

Published Thu, Feb 29, 2024 · 5:50 pm
In the participatory VR show Le Bal De Paris, audience get to be avatars dressed in Chanel-designed finery.
PHOTO: BIANCA LI

Lifestyle

IT IS hard not to rave about Le Bal De Paris (The Paris Ball), an immersive virtual-reality experience that can enchant even the most seasoned arts consumer. For 50 minutes, you’re whisked away to several dazzling locations, including a monumental palace, grand ballroom, large cabaret club and garden party, with a cast of over a thousand dressed in the chicest clothes. (Chanel is a sponsor and designer of the virtual costumes you get to wear.)

At the centre of the musical is a love story involving...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Arts & Design

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Lifestyle

Can you be your own therapist? New books tell you how

The Singaporean who now designs for luxury furniture brands

Preserving the spirit of a bygone era

‘Not what good neighbours do’: Filipino lawmaker hits out at Singapore over Taylor Swift deal

The latest truths about cholesterol

An Italian feast for BT readers

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article