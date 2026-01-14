Welcoming the Year of the Horse

Legendary Hong Kong actor Tony Leung makes an appearance in the first BT Luxe issue of 2026. PHOTO: DARREN GABRIEL LEOW

THE new year is finally upon us, and the dried-out Christmas trees just barely discarded are now giving way to scenes of bright orange kumquat trees and pussy willows.

In the first BT Luxe issue of 2026, we get a head start on celebrating Chinese New Year. Welcome the Fire Horse in this issue, where we come face to face with cinematic legend Tony Leung.

The much-acclaimed actor who dominated Chinese cinema with classics such as In the Mood for Love and Infernal Affairs sat down with us for oolong tea and conversation, offering insights into his craft, working style and why he thinks plants are sentient beings.

In other profiles, we meet second-generation hotelier-entrepreneur Joan Chang, who turned her family-owned Lloyd’s Inn into a chic boutique brand that’s literally going places.

We also glean insights from Daniel Chew and Rebecca Ting, the tenacious couple who built up the home-grown fashion label Beyond The Vines from an online store in 2015 to a string of brick-and-mortar outlets and some 250 employees worldwide.

Other personalities that make an appearance this issue are Singapore-based interior designer Robert Cheng – who shares his thoughts on design and being the son of Wing Tai’s Edmund Cheng – and veteran hotelier-restaurateur Loh Lik Peng, an avid home cook who talks about the joys of Chinese New Year and food prepared with love.

For the style- and home-conscious, don’t miss our tips on dressing both yourself and your home for the festive season, plus watches and jewellery to match. Don’t miss this festive spread that comes to you free with Friday’s (Jan 16) issue of The Business Times.