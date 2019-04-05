You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Wellness

BT20190405_WEEKEND_037.jpg

BT20190405_WEEKEND_035.jpg
WHAT THEY SAY: "A good aesthetic doctor would treat the patient as a whole, rather than trying to be a hero. Most importantly, avoid over-treating. This is how we can ensure that every one looks natural and good for their age." - DR DAVID LOH

BT20190405_WEEKEND_034.jpg
WHAT THEY SAY: "When botulinum toxin came into the market 30 years ago, the trend then was to erase every single wrinkle, hence people were walking around with a frozen look. Today, doctors know better and the aim of treatment is to soften the lines and not erase them - to look fresh instead of frozen." - DR JOYCE LIM

BT20190405_WEEKEND_038.jpg
WHAT THEY SAY: "Don't rush into treatments without understanding more about what it can offer, its limitations, your comfort level and the long-term commitment needed. If something sounds too good to be true, it often is so." - DR GEORGIA LEE

BT20190405_WEEKEND_036.jpg
WHAT THEY SAY: "One should not be embarrassed to ask embarrassing questions about the origin of the equipment and their authenticity. A good doctor would take his time to answer these concerns prior to treatment." - DR TERENCE TAN
SPECIAL FEATURE

Ageing Gracefully

Busting myths about aesthetic medicine’s role. Four doctors tell us how we can avoid falling for fake news
Apr 5, 2019 5:50 AM

No one can stop the wheels of time from turning, but we can certainly do something about how it affects the way we look.

So, what does it mean to age gracefully?

Dr Joyce Lim of Joyce Lim Skin and Laser Clinic says ageing gracefully means embracing ageing with confidence.

"

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

beauty
anti-aging
aesthetic doctor
Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening