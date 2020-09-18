You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Wellness

BT_20200918_SCYOGA_4242565.jpg
Reflexology for the head

BT_20200918_SCYOGA_4242565.jpg
Speak up for your mental health

BT_20200918_SCYOGA_4242565.jpg
Salt benefits

BT_20200918_SCYOGA_4242565.jpg
Salt benefits

BT_20200918_SCYOGA_4242565.jpg
Yoga for your dosha

Caring for your mind and body

Wellness practitioners offer alternative routes towards self care.
Sep 18, 2020 5:50 AM
by
taysc@sph.com.sg@TaySuanChiangBT

Reflexology for the head

You've heard about foot reflexology, but what about head reflexology? Scalp and hair treatment centre Vesure Hair Therapy believes it's about time to bring this obscure therapy into the mainstream. "Just like the foot, there are pressure points (

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.