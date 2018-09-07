Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
JUST AS THERE ARE different health screenings for a person depending on his age, vision care concept store Videre provides personalised eye care services tailored to different age groups.
"There is no one-size-fits-all test. In kids, myopic control is important. But for older adults,
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg