You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Wellness

food08.jpg
Oh My Goodness!

food08a.jpg
Oh My Goodness!

food08c.jpg
Duxton41

food08b.jpg
Sogurt Spoonful

food08d.jpg
Seriously Keto

Have Your Cake And Eat It

Whether you're on a sugar-free, gluten-free, keto or any other diet, there's a dessert that's just right for you.
Mar 8, 2019 5:50 AM
by
taysc@sph.com.sgTaySuanChiangBT

OH MY GOODNESS!

For someone who loves baking, it was a nightmare for Ramya Ragupathi, when some years ago, she started developing a reaction to wheat and dairy products. She would feel bloated, break out in rashes and her hair started falling out. A test confirmed that

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

keto
diet
bakery
Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening