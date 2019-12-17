You are here

Money FM podcast: Extinguishing heartburn

Dec 17, 2019 5:50 AM

Money FM podcast: Health Suites: Extinguishing heartburn

Workday Afternoon: Extinguishing heartburn

15:06 min

Synopsis: Claressa Monteiro talks to Dr Reuben Wong, gastroenterologist, Gleneagles Hospital about the dangers of heartburn, GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease) and preventive measures to take for both conditions.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

