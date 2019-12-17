Money FM podcast: Extinguishing heartburn

Money FM podcast: Health Suites: Extinguishing heartburn

Workday Afternoon: Extinguishing heartburn

15:06 min

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Synopsis: Claressa Monteiro talks to Dr Reuben Wong, gastroenterologist, Gleneagles Hospital about the dangers of heartburn, GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease) and preventive measures to take for both conditions.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt