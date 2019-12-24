You are here

Money FM podcast: Look ageless this festive season

Dec 24, 2019 5:50 AM

Money FM podcast: Look ageless this festive season

Workday Afternoon: Health Suites: Look ageless this festive season

18:12 min

Synopsis: Claressa Monteiro speaks to Dr Lam Bee Lan of Ageless Medical about aesthetic treatments - facials, lasers, - that you could undergo to look your best this festive season.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

