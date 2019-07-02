Money FM podcast: Prostate cancer: What you need to know

Coffee with Claressa: Prostate Cancer: What you need to know

20:06 min

Synopsis: Dr Daniel Tan, deputy medical director at Concord International Hospital, stops over for Coffee With Claressa to explain prostate cancer, help us identify the symptoms, and debunk the myths surrounding the third most prevalent cancer affecting Singaporean men.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

