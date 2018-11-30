You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Wellness

20__Wellness_Folder-Links-Patient_sleeping_with_CPAP_device.jpg
The CPAP device allows sleep apnoea sufferers to get better rest.
PHOTOS: EASMED

20__Wellness_Folder-Links-Patient_sleeping_with_WatchPAT-1.jpg
The WatchPAT can be used at home.

The Sound of Sleep

Loud snoring could be a sign of sleep apnoea.
Nov 30, 2018 5:50 AM
by
taysc@sph.com.sg@TaySuanChiangBT

Do you snore or sleep next to a spouse who sounds like a chainsaw?  Snoring is often viewed as an annoyance, but it can be a symptom of obstructive sleep apnoea, where a person stops breathing repeatedly while sleeping because of a complete or partial blocking of his or her airway.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

sleep
sleep apnoea
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening