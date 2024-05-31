What it would be like to live permanently in Antarctica

ON October 25, 1991, I made my first trip to the United States’ Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station. I vividly remember landing on the ice runway onboard a ski-equipped LC-130 Hercules aircraft.

Upon exiting the polar plane, I experienced a blast of cold air that – despite having lived and worked in chilly Alaska – was somehow profoundly different.

The temperature was a brisk minus 53.6 degrees Celsius, with a windchill of minus 75.5 deg C and a wind speed of 9 knots. The physiological altitude was equivalent to being 3,370 metres above sea level.