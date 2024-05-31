The Business Times

What it would be like to live permanently in Antarctica

It’s not only the physical challenges, but also the mental side of living in Antarctica, that would make a permanent human settlement there difficult

Jeffrey C Johnson

Jeffrey C Johnson

Published Fri, May 31, 2024 · 10:00 AM
ON October 25, 1991, I made my first trip to the United States’ Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station. I vividly remember landing on the ice runway onboard a ski-equipped LC-130 Hercules aircraft.

Upon exiting the polar plane, I experienced a blast of cold air that – despite having lived and worked in chilly Alaska – was somehow profoundly different.

The temperature was a brisk minus 53.6 degrees Celsius, with a windchill of minus 75.5 deg C and a wind speed of 9 knots. The physiological altitude was equivalent to being 3,370 metres above sea level.

