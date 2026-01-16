What to watch out for at the Sports Hub – no, The Kallang – in 2026

There will be major international football, tennis and rugby events taking place in the coming months

Pickleball players enjoying a match at the newly opened dual-use courts at The Kallang, with the National Stadium in the background. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] For more than a decade, the sports, lifestyle and entertainment complex in Kallang was known to many as the Singapore Sports Hub. Millions of people flocked to venues such as the National Stadium and the Indoor Stadium to enjoy international sports events, concerts, community activities and much more.

At the end of November last year, the Sports Hub underwent a major brand refresh and is now called The Kallang.

Keith Magnus, chairman of The Kallang Group (formerly known as Kallang Alive Sport Management), said during the launch event at the time that the new brand “honours our roots, reflects our evolution and sets a whole vision for the future”.

The name may have changed, but what has not is The Kallang’s vibrant calendar of events this year. Here are just five of the many events and activities that are either ongoing or are coming up over the next few months.

Experience the National Stadium

Every once in a while, the National Stadium is open to the public, giving people the opportunity to visit the inside of the iconic 55,000-seater venue for free. This month’s open house began on Jan 5 and will wrap up on Sunday (Jan 18) evening.

The last couple of weeks have seen running enthusiasts hit the tracks at the stadium, with various running groups holding their training sessions there. Many other runners also take the opportunity to prepare for their next big race, or simply to relax with an evening jog after work or school.

This weekend, the stadium is hosting all kinds of activities such as a cycling workshop for children, a rare back-of-house tour, an inflatable playground and others. More information can be found here.

HSBC SVNS rugby

One of the first major sports tournaments to take place in 2026 is the HSBC SVNS Singapore, which will see the world’s best rugby sevens teams in action at the National Stadium during the Jan 31-Feb 1 weekend.

There is always a carnival atmosphere and apart from the matches on the pitch, there will be rugby-themed games, family challenge zones, kids’ play areas and lively music.

The Southeast Asian 7s are also set to make their return as part of the event, with Thailand defending the men’s championship and Singapore’s women team looking to retain their title they won last year.

Tickets and hospitality packages are still available at the official Ticketmaster website.

A heroes’ welcome for the Lions

Singapore made football history last November with their qualification for the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia, with the Lions’ pulsating 2-1 victory over Hong Kong ensuring that they did their job with one match to spare.

That final qualifying match is against already eliminated Bangladesh, and it will take place at the National Stadium on Mar 31. It may be a Tuesday evening, but it is almost certain that thousands of fans will turn up to welcome the home team and roar them on to claim another victory to maintain that winning momentum.

From left: Singapore footballers Song Ui-young, Shawal Anuar, Ikhsan Fandi and Ilhan Fandi. The Lions are set to compete at the Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia in January 2027. PHOTO: FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF SINGAPORE

The last time these two teams met was last June, when Singapore won 2-1 at the Dhaka National Stadium thanks to goals from Song Ui-young and Ikhsan Fandi.

WTA 500 tennis action

Some of the world’s top female tennis players will be in town for the Singapore Tennis Open (STO) this September, with the OCBC Arena hosting a WTA 500 tournament – one of just 18 on this year’s tennis calendar.

The Sep 21-27 event is the first time Singapore will host a tennis tournament of this level, and it is also the only WTA 500 event in South-east Asia in 2026.

The STO took place in 2025 as a WTA 250 event (one level below the 500) and it was Belgian star Elise Mertens who won the singles title at the Kallang Tennis Hub. Among the other notable players who participated were the 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu and then-world No 18 Anna Kalinskaya.

More information about this year’s STO can be found here.

Four nights of BTS

Earlier this week, it was announced that K-pop boy band BTS will return to Singapore at the end of the year for four concerts – on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22. The exact venue was not officially revealed, but it is almost certain these mega shows will take place at the National Stadium.

BTS at the Grammy awards in Las Vegas in 2022. They will be in Singapore as part of their world tour this December. PHOTO: REUTERS

The last time BTS did a show in Singapore was back in 2019, and tickets will likely be snapped up in a jiffy for the Singapore leg of the popular group’s world tour, which begins in Goyang in South Korea on Apr 9.

The group – comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook – will perform in major arenas and stadiums across Asia, North America, South America, Europe and Australia. In the region, BTS will also have shows in Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and Manila.