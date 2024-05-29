The Business Times

Working with sustainable wood

Published Wed, May 29, 2024 · 06:16 PM
WHEN you look at something made of wood, do you ever think about which forest it came from?

Well, some people do. Indeed, more carpenters and designers are turning to sustainable wood these days and trying to minimise waste in their design and creation of bespoke wood furniture. In Friday’s (May 31) edition of BT Lifestyle, we look at the charms and challenges of conscious carpentry, which places emphasis on sustainability, responsibly sourced materials, and prioritising craftsmanship and quality over mass production.

Speaking of sustainability and craftsmanship, in Design, we visit a conservation shophouse which has been turned into a lavish weekend home made for entertainment – and the display of art.

In Arts, read our review of three more shows at the Singapore International Festival of Arts, as it hits its halfway point.

And in Dining, relive the tastes of yesteryear at retro diner Choon Hoy Parlor, which serves up Singapore heritage cooking in its compact Beach Road premises.

Get all this and more in Friday’s issue of BT.

