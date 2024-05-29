Working with sustainable wood
WHEN you look at something made of wood, do you ever think about which forest it came from?
Well, some people do. Indeed, more carpenters and designers are turning to sustainable wood these days and trying to minimise waste in their design and creation of bespoke wood furniture. In Friday’s (May 31) edition of BT Lifestyle, we look at the charms and challenges of conscious carpentry, which places emphasis on sustainability, responsibly sourced materials, and prioritising craftsmanship and quality over mass production.
Speaking of sustainability and craftsmanship, in Design, we visit a conservation shophouse which has been turned into a lavish weekend home made for entertainment – and the display of art.
In Arts, read our review of three more shows at the Singapore International Festival of Arts, as it hits its halfway point.
And in Dining, relive the tastes of yesteryear at retro diner Choon Hoy Parlor, which serves up Singapore heritage cooking in its compact Beach Road premises.
Get all this and more in Friday’s issue of BT.
A NEWSLETTER FOR YOU
Lifestyle
Our picks of the latest dining, travel and leisure options to treat yourself.
KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes
Lifestyle
Teochew duck and dry laksa star at retro diner Choon Hoy Parlor
Former Zouk morphs into mod-Asian Jiak Kim House, serving laksa pasta and mushroom bak kut teh
Massimo Bottura lends star power to pizza and pasta at Torno Subito
Victor Liong pairs Aussie and Asian food with mixed results at Artyzen’s Quenino restaurant
If Jay Chou likes Ju Xing’s zi char, you might too
Mod-Sin cooking izakaya style at Focal