SPACE

Property data

Wed, Nov 06, 2019 - 5:50 AM
A list of asking rents of office and industrial spaces, and sales caveats.

Nov 6, 2019 05:50 AM
SMART CAPITAL
The SME Magazine (November/December 2019)
From starting up to scaling up

E-commerce platforms are powering the growth of small businesses

Nov 6, 2019 05:50 AM
ASEAN: A REGION OF OPPORTUNITIES
The SME Magazine (November/December 2019)
Reframing challenges as opportunities

The region’s 10 member states, vastly different from one another, present both challenges and potential for...

Nov 6, 2019 05:50 AM
BUSINESS EXCELLENCE
The SME Magazine (November/December 2019)
Staying relevant for the long term

Two local enterprises share their efforts at building sustainable businesses in the face of disruption

Nov 6, 2019 12:25 AM
Job openings in US fall to 18-month low as hiring holds up

[WASHINGTON] US job openings unexpectedly slumped in September to the lowest level in a year and a half on broad...

Nov 6, 2019 12:13 AM
US ingenuity can tackle climate threat, fossil energy chief says

[CAPE TOWN] The United States can tackle threats to the climate through technological advances as fossil fuels will...

