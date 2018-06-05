BMO Private Bank – Helping Asia's Wealthy Prepare for the Future

SERVING customers for 201 years, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider – the 8th largest bank by assets in North America. With total assets of US$728 billion as of January 31, 2018, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

BMO offers selected core capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region, with offices located in eight metropolitan cities. Serving clients with cross-border needs by leveraging global teams and local expertise, BMO is the only Canadian bank to have a locally incorporated subsidiary operating in China.

In the area of private banking, this has allowed BMO to connect its high net worth clients in Asia with opportunities in North America and the rest of the world. "We have the ability to develop products that are indigenous to the Asian market to enhance relationships with local clients as well as those in North America," said Monique Chan, CEO of BMO Private Bank Asia.

In particular, BMO is leveraging its experience in the trust and estate planning business to offer wealth management solutions to its clients in Asia. Backed by a global network of wealth planning and trustee resources, the firm's trust company in Asia, BMO Trustee Asia Limited, is managed by a team of experienced professionals with complementary skills and expertise.

BMO's prudent risk management culture ensures that it addresses all relevant key risks so that a tailored-made, compliant and proper structure is set up which is robust and sustainable. "We help our clients identify, understand and manage risks and assist them to put in place mitigants to address the potential risks," said Simon Ng, Managing Director of BMO Private Bank Asia.

As Asia's affluent families prepare for a generational transfer of wealth, BMO is using its expertise to tailor solutions that best address each family's unique situation. Among other initiatives, the bank is helping clients be more aware of the importance of good family governance, and supporting their philanthropic activities to maximise the impact of their giving.