You are here

Home > Magazines > Wealth (June 2018)
Wealth
sponsored by
BENCHMARK PRIVATE WEALTH AWARDS 2017

BMO Private Bank – Helping Asia's Wealthy Prepare for the Future

SILVER: ESTATE PLANNING AND SUCCESSION, AND HUMAN CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT
Tue, Jun 05, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Benchmark Wealth Asia awards_pg16-1.jpg

SERVING customers for 201 years, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider – the 8th largest bank by assets in North America. With total assets of US$728 billion as of January 31, 2018, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

BMO offers selected core capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region, with offices located in eight metropolitan cities. Serving clients with cross-border needs by leveraging global teams and local expertise, BMO is the only Canadian bank to have a locally incorporated subsidiary operating in China.

In the area of private banking, this has allowed BMO to connect its high net worth clients in Asia with opportunities in North America and the rest of the world. "We have the ability to develop products that are indigenous to the Asian market to enhance relationships with local clients as well as those in North America," said Monique Chan, CEO of BMO Private Bank Asia.

In particular, BMO is leveraging its experience in the trust and estate planning business to offer wealth management solutions to its clients in Asia. Backed by a global network of wealth planning and trustee resources, the firm's trust company in Asia, BMO Trustee Asia Limited, is managed by a team of experienced professionals with complementary skills and expertise.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BMO's prudent risk management culture ensures that it addresses all relevant key risks so that a tailored-made, compliant and proper structure is set up which is robust and sustainable. "We help our clients identify, understand and manage risks and assist them to put in place mitigants to address the potential risks," said Simon Ng, Managing Director of BMO Private Bank Asia.

As Asia's affluent families prepare for a generational transfer of wealth, BMO is using its expertise to tailor solutions that best address each family's unique situation. Among other initiatives, the bank is helping clients be more aware of the importance of good family governance, and supporting their philanthropic activities to maximise the impact of their giving.

Magazines

Painting a mixed picture

The imperative to evolve

Niche appeal

Up, up and away

Helping a New Generation of Asian Investors Build Sustainable Legacies

Standard Chartered Private Bank – Passing on the Torch

Editor's Choice

BT_20180605_ETGREEN2_3460972.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Green practices gaining ground with companies in Singapore

BT_20180605_NRIATA5_3460811.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Transport

Lower carrier profits seen as costs rise, cargo growth slows

bp_spanishvillage_040618_74.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Real Estate

Spanish Village put up for collective sale for S$882m

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Two Serangoon condos garner healthy first-weekend sales
3 Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout
4 Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek
5 Farrer Road's Spanish Village up for collective sale at S$882m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180605_ETGREEN2_3460972.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Green practices gaining ground with companies in Singapore

BT_20180605_NRIATA5_3460811.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Transport

Lower carrier profits seen as costs rise, cargo growth slows

2018-06-01T012812Z_1341749548_RC14C9FD1610_RTRMADP_3_AIRLINES-QANTAS-AIR-NEW-ZEALAND.JPG
Jun 5, 2018
Transport

Qantas considers offering ultra-long-haul routes

BT_20180605_ETGREENEG2_3460856.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Beyond branding: sustainable practices get real for businesses

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening