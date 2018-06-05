Vistra – An Independent and Trusted Adviser

AS AN independent trust company not linked to any financial institution, Vistra is able to offer personalised and unbiased trustee services for ultra-high net worth families and clients. Without the pressure to grow assets under management, they are better positioned to fulfil the objectives of families when setting up structures.

"We have no conflicts of interest on the respective roles we play in certain complex structures established for families," said Christine Tan, Vistra Managing Director, Trust Services Asia, Corporate & Private Clients. Ranked among the top four corporate service providers globally, Vistra provides a broad range of services and solutions. Its capabilities range from international incorporations to trust, fiduciary, private client services, and fund administration services. The firm employs over 3,500 professionals in 44 jurisdictions throughout the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

In the private client business, Vistra's team of trust and wealth management advisers offer expertise in structuring their clients' assets to safeguard their wealth across generations. The firm's services in this area include estate, philanthropic, business and succession planning using a variety of structures such as charities and foundations.

The firm offers a wide range of trust structures to meet the different needs of its high net worth clients. Each structure is customised to the unique circumstances of the client. "There isn't a one-size- fits all or cookie cutter solution for clients. We have to consider various factors which include, but are not limited to, family circumstances and relationships; location, types, classes and value of assets; and the cost of the structure," said Ms Tan.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

To ensure it effectively manages risk when onboarding new clients, Vistra adheres to an internal set of compliance standards or local jurisdictional standards, whichever is higher. Risk parameters are also clearly defined. Stringent onboarding processes are implemented for high-risk cases.