Much ado about foreign buying of Singapore homes

In the Core Central Region (CCR), where the luxury class of prime non-landed homes are located, the proportion of foreign buyers versus total sales volume is typically higher, averaging 11.7 per cent quarterly from Q4 2019 to Q1 2023, or, ranging from 7.8 to 17.7 per cent.

The higher proportion of foreigners buying in the CCR is a result of high-net-worth individuals and families from around the region that traditionally regard Singapore as a safe destination to set up investment homes for both capital preservation and appreciation.

One reason why foreigners find Singapore an attractive wealth hub to sink their financial roots into residential property derives from the proactive efforts of the government in crafting pro-business policies that attract foreign investment, develop infrastructure, and regulate business and society, such that wealth finds a stable and secure home.

Even with this context, the number of foreign buyers in the CCR remained under 200 units each quarter (the highest being 162 units in Q1 2023), from the pre-pandemic years of 2018 right up to the present day.

The ultra-rich will always be a minority in any demographic, and under 200 foreign buyers each quarter did not appear threatening before the pandemic and during the pandemic. Therefore, post-pandemic, it was somewhat surprising to hear alarm bells suddenly sounding, especially when there were no presenting symptoms of a change in trends.

Headlines are not statistics

Foreign buyers bagging multiple properties at new price benchmarks make headlines.

But these anecdotal deals do not form the full picture, and do not represent the reality of foreign buyers’ influence on the private residential market.

Based on the non-landed price index for the CCR, prices fell 0.4 per cent in 2020, rose by a moderate 3.8 per cent in 2021, 4.8 per cent in 2022 and 1.9 per cent in 2023.

These movements lagged far behind the overall price index as well as the indices for the Rest of Central Region (RCR) and Outside Central Region (OCR) in these years – years in which price increases were fuelled mainly by Singaporean homebuyer demand.

With the increased ABSD, foreign buyer participation in the CCR declined from an average of about 50 per month between January and May 2023, to an average of 13 between June and December 2023. Foreigners from countries that have free trade agreements (FTAs) with Singapore – and who pay the same ABSD rates as Singaporeans – made up most of the numbers in the months after May.

It was not so much a case of foreigners from FTA countries increasing their participation in the private home market in the CCR, but rather buyers from FTA countries continue to show some interest (albeit on a more subdued level) in opportunities here instead of looking at other wealth hubs.