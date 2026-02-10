Bank Indonesia says there is room to cut interest rate further

Bank Indonesia cut interest rates by a total of 150 bps between September 2024 to September 2025. PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Bank Indonesia has room to resume its interest rate cutting cycle to support economic growth, but such decisions will be data dependent, senior deputy governor Destry Damayanti said on Tuesday.

The central bank cut interest rates by a total of 150 bps between September 2024 to September 2025. REUTERS