Bank Indonesia says there is room to cut interest rate further
Published Tue, Feb 10, 2026 · 01:23 PM
- Bank Indonesia cut interest rates by a total of 150 bps between September 2024 to September 2025. PHOTO: REUTERS
[JAKARTA] Bank Indonesia has room to resume its interest rate cutting cycle to support economic growth, but such decisions will be data dependent, senior deputy governor Destry Damayanti said on Tuesday.
The central bank cut interest rates by a total of 150 bps between September 2024 to September 2025. REUTERS
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services