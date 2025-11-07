Issue 170: Potential CapitaLand, Mapletree merger’s ESG challenge; COP30 confronts US pullback
This week in ESG: Temasek-linked real estate companies explore union; report finds US gains at expense of others in climate withdrawal
- CapitaLand Investment emits about four times as much carbon dioxide as Mapletree Investments. ILLUSTRATION: KENNETH LIM
Sustainable investing
Merging ESG strategies for CapitaLand, Mapletree
A possible merger between two Temasek-linked real estate groups might require harmonising of environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals and governance if a deal were to materialise.
CapitaLand Investment (CLI), in which Temasek holds a majority stake, and Mapletree Investments (MIPL), a wholly owned Temasek subsidiary, are considering a possible merger, Dow Jones reported this week. Plans are preliminary, the news agency reported.
