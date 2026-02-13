Issue 182: Private equity targets coal; Singapore’s carbon tax realism

This week in ESG: Eastspring, Reviva launch coal phase-out strategy; Singapore Budget 2026 signals caution on carbon tax

The problematic Just Energy Transition Partnership’s financing packages are far short of what is needed, researchers say. ILLUSTRATION: KENNETH LIM

Energy transition

Coal phase-out’s existential issues

A new private equity initiative focused on accelerating coal phase-out arrives at a pivotal moment for Asia’s energy transition, but it might need to buff up the level of clarity about its goals.

Eastspring Investments and Reviva Transition Partners say they are jointly developing a new private equity strategy that uses actively managed direct investments in coal-fired power plants to hasten their retirement.