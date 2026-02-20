Issue 183: Amova eyes Singapore-listed renewables; new sparks for Malaysian solar

This week in ESG: Fund manager sees structural opportunities for renewables; Solarvest to more than double solar capacity

Sustainable investing

Amova targets Singapore-listed renewable plays

Singapore’s efforts to boost its equities market could raise the profile of its listed renewable energy stocks.

Amova Asset Management president and head of Asia ex-Japan Eleanor Seet says that renewable energy – alongside innovation-driven healthcare, technology-led infrastructure and financial services – are among the key sectors that the fund manager will target under the Singapore Equity Market Development Programme (EQDP).