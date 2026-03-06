Issue 185: Sembcorp, Keppel underperform in wake of Iran attacks; Singapore makes climate adaptation plans
This week in ESG: Singapore-listed sustainability plays offer little insulation from Mideast conflict; national adaptation plan slated for 2027
- Singapore-listed sustainability plays have underperformed the market in the immediate wake of the Feb 28 attacks in Iran. ILLUSTRATION: KENNETH LIM
Sustainable investing
Renewables and oil prices: It’s complicated
Investors looking to sustainability plays for immediate shelter from the oil price hikes of the US-Israeli war in Iran may want to tread with caution.
Shares of the purest renewable energy plays on the Singapore Exchange have not fared well in the first few days of trading after the US and Israel launched their attacks on Feb 28.
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.