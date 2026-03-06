The Business Times
ESG Insights
·
SUBSCRIBERS

Issue 185: Sembcorp, Keppel underperform in wake of Iran attacks; Singapore makes climate adaptation plans

This week in ESG: Singapore-listed sustainability plays offer little insulation from Mideast conflict; national adaptation plan slated for 2027

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Kenneth Lim

Kenneth Lim

Published Fri, Mar 6, 2026 · 07:00 PM
    • Singapore-listed sustainability plays have underperformed the market in the immediate wake of the Feb 28 attacks in Iran.
    • Singapore-listed sustainability plays have underperformed the market in the immediate wake of the Feb 28 attacks in Iran. ILLUSTRATION: KENNETH LIM

    Sustainable investing

    Renewables and oil prices: It’s complicated

    Investors looking to sustainability plays for immediate shelter from the oil price hikes of the US-Israeli war in Iran may want to tread with caution.

    Shares of the purest renewable energy plays on the Singapore Exchange have not fared well in the first few days of trading after the US and Israel launched their attacks on Feb 28.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    ESG Insightssustainable investingsembcorp industriesseatriumKeppelMiddle EastClimate policyRenewable energyESG

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More