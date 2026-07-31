Issue 205: GIC adjusts sustainability approach; AirTrunk data centre loan’s green credentials

ESG Insights

This week in ESG: GIC tightens integration of sustainability and investment teams; AirTrunk obtains US$2.3 billion green loan for Johor data centre

Climate adaptation companies have better profit margins than their peers, GIC says. ILLUSTRATION: KENNETH LIM

Sustainable investing

GIC evolves sustainable strategy for new pressures

GIC is adapting its sustainability strategy alongside a broader adjustment to its investment approach as the Singapore sovereign wealth fund grapples with a more divided and uncertain world.

Closer integration of its sustainability and investment teams, a fragmented opportunity set in energy transition and stepped up management of physical climate risks are among the changes revealed by GIC in its latest annual and sustainability report.