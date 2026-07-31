The Business Times
business-time-50
ESG Insights

Issue 205: GIC adjusts sustainability approach; AirTrunk data centre loan’s green credentials

This week in ESG: GIC tightens integration of sustainability and investment teams; AirTrunk obtains US$2.3 billion green loan for Johor data centre

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Kenneth Lim

Kenneth Lim

Published Fri, Jul 31, 2026 · 07:00 PM
    • Climate adaptation companies have better profit margins than their peers, GIC says.
    • Climate adaptation companies have better profit margins than their peers, GIC says. ILLUSTRATION: KENNETH LIM

    Sustainable investing

    GIC evolves sustainable strategy for new pressures

    GIC is adapting its sustainability strategy alongside a broader adjustment to its investment approach as the Singapore sovereign wealth fund grapples with a more divided and uncertain world.

    Closer integration of its sustainability and investment teams, a fragmented opportunity set in energy transition and stepped up management of physical climate risks are among the changes revealed by GIC in its latest annual and sustainability report.

    ESG Insightssustainable investingGICsustainable financeAirTrunkData centres

    TRENDING NOW

    Yeoh Pei Xien is the youngest grandchild of Yeoh Tiong Lay, who founded Malaysian multinational conglomerate YTL Corporation.

    Yeoh Pei Xien: YTL’s third-gen scion with a pastor’s heart

    Grant Wee built Hideaway as a massage-and-bathhouse concept centred on solitude and recovery.

    UOB CEO’s youngest child Grant Wee turns burnout into a wellness business

    Online shopping has brought convenience and incredible range into the living room, allowing suppliers and brands to bypass department stores.

    From Yaohan and Galeries to Metro: The rise and fall of department stores in Singapore

    The hiring push comes as Singapore’s banks expand their wealth franchises across Asia.

    Singapore banks’ battle for wealth talent goes beyond private bankers

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More