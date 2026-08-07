Issue 206: GenZero’s strategy in ‘challenging time’
This week in ESG: Climate-focused investment platform reports lower direct impact in 2025
- GenZero’s direct climate impact in 2025 declined to 1.4 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent amid challenges in carbon markets. ILLUSTRATION: KENNETH LIM
Sustainable investing
GenZero seeks moats to protect double bottom line
Climate action-focused investment platform GenZero has sharpened its focus on economic and policy resilience as it seeks to deliver both impact and returns despite headwinds.
In its latest sustainability report, Temasek-backed GenZero shares investment strategies that include a focus on carbon-credit projects with non-carbon revenues, green technologies that augment energy security, and climate adaptation solutions.
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