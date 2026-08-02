150 days into the Iran war, Trump seems to have no good options

US allies are reluctant to join, while Teheran is proving resilient

US President Donald Trump has yet to realise his vision of unseating the clerics in Teheran from power. PHOTO: REUTERS

AFTER the US-Iran memorandum of understanding was signed in June, many leapt for joy. But the last few weeks – during which Iran and the US restarted armed conflict – have underlined that the crisis, which has lasted more than 150 days thus far, may be far from over.

With November’s Congressional elections drawing ever closer, US President Donald Trump faces a new round of major decisions on Iran with three main strategic options.

The first is escalation, which he has threatened multiple times, including in joint action with Saudi Arabia in Iraq against Iranian-backed forces on Jul 28.