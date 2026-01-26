As the region’s leaders stand at the centre of change across economics, technology and geopolitics, they must assess, adapt and act

Leaders who accurately assess their exposure to uncertainty, adapt their leadership style and operations to be resilient will shaps the next phase of growth. PHOTO: PIXABAY

IN LATE 2025, I travelled to 12 countries across Asia-Pacific, meeting more than 50 chief executive officers and business leaders. Our conversations spanned industries – from manufacturing and consumer goods to finance and technology – and took place in markets across diverse political and economic conditions.

Despite this diversity, a striking convergence emerged in how Apac leaders view their place in the world today and how they should plan their responses to current events. What emerged from these discussions is a pragmatic framework for Apac CEOs to lead in 2026: assess, adapt and act.

Assess exposure to uncertainty

Uncertainty is no longer episodic; It has become a persistent condition of doing business. Apac leaders need to periodically assess their exposure to volatility. Given the state of the world today, this assessment will likely reveal that uncertainties will come from multiple directions – trade, shifting alliances, and technological advancements.