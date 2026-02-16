The age of the disposable leader

Chief executive churnover is less visible than political headrolling but can be just as disruptive

The length of time chief executives stay in the job has fallen to an average of seven years, down from just over eight years in 2021. IMAGE: PIXABAY

WHEN I flew from London to Melbourne the other week, Keir Starmer was still leading the UK Labour Party he took to a landslide election victory 18 months ago.

In Australia, opposition leader Sussan Ley was still heading the 82-year-old centre-right Liberal Party that made her its first female leader nine months ago.

But only just. Grim poll numbers and circling rivals had left both dangerously close to joining the prematurely ejected leaders who have come to haunt both countries.