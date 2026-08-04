The Business Times
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THINKING ALOUD

In the AI age, we must all be fact-checkers

Identifying artificial intelligence-generated content is getting more difficult but we should not stop trying

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Derryn Wong

Derryn Wong

Published Tue, Aug 4, 2026 · 07:00 AM
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    • We don’t have androids yet, but it is chilling to know there is no foolproof “Voight-Kampff test” for detecting AI-generated content, says the writer.
    • We don’t have androids yet, but it is chilling to know there is no foolproof “Voight-Kampff test” for detecting AI-generated content, says the writer. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SINGAPORE] In the movie Blade Runner, there are “replicants” – bioengineered humanoids that are almost indistinguishable from regular humans.

    The fictional Voight-Kampff test is used to detect these androids so Harrison Ford can retire (that is, kill) them.

    The film and the Philip K Dick novel it is based on – Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? – give watchers much to think about regarding the blurry line between fiction and reality.

    Thinking AloudArtificial IntelligenceJobs and skills

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