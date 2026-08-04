In the AI age, we must all be fact-checkers
Identifying artificial intelligence-generated content is getting more difficult but we should not stop trying
- We don’t have androids yet, but it is chilling to know there is no foolproof “Voight-Kampff test” for detecting AI-generated content, says the writer. PHOTO: REUTERS
[SINGAPORE] In the movie Blade Runner, there are “replicants” – bioengineered humanoids that are almost indistinguishable from regular humans.
The fictional Voight-Kampff test is used to detect these androids so Harrison Ford can retire (that is, kill) them.
The film and the Philip K Dick novel it is based on – Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? – give watchers much to think about regarding the blurry line between fiction and reality.
TRENDING NOW
Lower consent hurdle among changes proposed for en bloc sales to spur redevelopment, protect minority owners
Yeoh Pei Xien: YTL’s third-gen scion with a pastor’s heart
UOB CEO’s youngest child Grant Wee turns burnout into a wellness business
Philippines’ income upgrade hides grim reality for most Filipinos