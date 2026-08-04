In the AI age, we must all be fact-checkers

THINKING ALOUD

Identifying artificial intelligence-generated content is getting more difficult but we should not stop trying

We don’t have androids yet, but it is chilling to know there is no foolproof “Voight-Kampff test” for detecting AI-generated content, says the writer. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] In the movie Blade Runner, there are “replicants” – bioengineered humanoids that are almost indistinguishable from regular humans.

The fictional Voight-Kampff test is used to detect these androids so Harrison Ford can retire (that is, kill) them.

The film and the Philip K Dick novel it is based on – Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? – give watchers much to think about regarding the blurry line between fiction and reality.