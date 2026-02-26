The AI agent trap: How Singapore firms can avoid tech’s costliest pattern
The deployment of AI agents should be a risk management decision at the executive level
PHOTO: REUTERS
AT DAVOS in January, Singapore unveiled new governance rules for autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) agents – systems capable of independent reasoning, decision-making and executing multistep tasks with limited human oversight.
The Model AI Governance Framework for Agentic AI explicitly addresses what regulators call “unauthorised and erroneous actions” when AI agents access sensitive information such as customer databases and financial records.
The timing was not coincidental. Across Asia-Pacific, enterprise deployment of coordinated multi-agent AI systems has surged 327 per cent in just four months, according to new research from Databricks covering more than 20,000 customers worldwide.
