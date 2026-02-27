AI and accountancy: Evolution or elimination?

Here is what the data tells us

In a region where regulatory environments vary widely, Singapore’s reputation for strong standards and professional integrity becomes even more valuable. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

WHENEVER a new wave of technology emerges, the same question follows: Will this replace jobs?

With artificial intelligence (AI), that question feels more urgent. AI can scan thousands of transactions in seconds. It can detect patterns humans might miss. Understandably, people are asking whether accountants, especially junior ones, will become obsolete.

From the lens of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (Isca), that is not where the profession is heading.