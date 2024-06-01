AI in banking: The good, the bad and the ugly
The pros and cons of the latest technologies are becoming increasingly embedded in business processes
ARTIFICIAL intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are widely celebrated as the most influential technology and business trends today.
McKinsey research suggests that a convergence of 15 disruptive technologies – from cloud to climate – will transform the future of businesses and organisations. Some US$1 trillion in capital has been invested into companies producing or linked to these.
Of the 15 technologies, three have witnessed high maturity in terms of business adoption – applied AI, cloud computing and advanced connectivity. Generative AI (GenAI), the newest kid on the block, may be low on the maturity scale but also holds enormous potential for businesses, especially financial institutions and other service industries.
KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes
Opinion & Features
Sustainability-linked bonds falter amid credibility concerns
Trump fought the law and the law finally won
Global diversification has disappointed; don’t give up on it
Thrifting is trending, but there’s more than meets the eye
AI in banking: The good, the bad and the ugly
The long-overlooked molecule that will define a generation of science