Subscribers

AI is bridging S-E Asia’s cultural and language gaps

Benjamin Stein

Published Fri, Feb 16, 2024 · 5:00 am
With today’s AI-driven language translation and processing technologies, everyone can have equal access to information – and, by extension, opportunities.
ILLUSTRATION: PIXABAY

Artificial Intelligence

IT IS no longer enough to talk about the digital age. As of 2024, we’re firmly in the artificial intelligence (AI) age, and South-east Asia is no exception to this global transformation that is touching not just every business, but also every culture.

The fusion of AI with language-processing technologies is heralding a revolution far beyond what we previously thought possible in terms of business efficiency and customer service.

South-east Asia’s rapid adoption is expected to significantly boost the region’s economy, with projected potential increases in gross domestic product of 10 per cent to 18 per cent by 2030, translating to a growth of nearly US$1 trillion.

Last year, the Asia-Pacific...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

South-east Asia

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Opinion & Features

Baby blues meet silver tsunami

The rise of consumer crypto

Budget 2024 can help businesses stay resilient amid uncertainty

Banks’ real estate losses will be hyperlocal

Budget 2024 should keep cost-of-living handouts targeted to avoid fuelling inflation

CICT’s lower DPU, higher gearing since pandemic may have some investors questioning its strategy

Breaking News

Most Popular