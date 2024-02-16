AI is bridging S-E Asia’s cultural and language gaps

With today’s AI-driven language translation and processing technologies, everyone can have equal access to information – and, by extension, opportunities.

IT IS no longer enough to talk about the digital age. As of 2024, we’re firmly in the artificial intelligence (AI) age, and South-east Asia is no exception to this global transformation that is touching not just every business, but also every culture.

The fusion of AI with language-processing technologies is heralding a revolution far beyond what we previously thought possible in terms of business efficiency and customer service.

South-east Asia’s rapid adoption is expected to significantly boost the region’s economy, with projected potential increases in gross domestic product of 10 per cent to 18 per cent by 2030, translating to a growth of nearly US$1 trillion.

Last year, the Asia-Pacific...