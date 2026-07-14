The Business Times
business-time-50

AI is not enough to arrest China’s decline

There are other more powerful forces weighing on the country’s economy

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
    • China’s vaunted AI prowess is concealing deep rot elsewhere in its economy.
    • China’s vaunted AI prowess is concealing deep rot elsewhere in its economy. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    Ruchir Sharma

    Published Tue, Jul 14, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    FOR all the worry about how America has become one big bet on artificial intelligence, a similar but perhaps more alarming story is unfolding quietly in the other economic superpower. China’s vaunted AI prowess is concealing deep rot elsewhere in its economy.

    Though many forecasters keep expecting China to surpass the US as the world’s leading economy, its growth peaked in 2021. Since then, China’s share of global gross domestic product has fallen in nominal terms from 18 to 16.5 per cent, while the US share has risen to 26 per cent.

    China’s growth rate has dropped below the rest of the world, including the US. In real terms, independent estimates now put China’s growth in real terms closer to zero than to the official target of 4.5 to 5 per cent.

    CHINAChina economyArtificial IntelligencePropertyManufacturing

    TRENDING NOW

    Philippine’s Maharlika support for Petron through a credit facility shows the sovereign fund’s role in the nation’s energy security.

    Early payout from Philippines’ Maharlika Investment Fund raises eyebrows over its true nature

    Know what you’re retiring to, not just what you’re retiring from. Retirement is a good time to rebuild healthy habits, such as exercise.

    How I knew I was ready to retire at 50

    At the close on Monday, DBS was up 0.5% at S$70.79, OCBC had risen 0.2% to S$27.48, while UOB was down 0.9% at S$43.98.

    DBS crosses S$200 billion in market capitalisation as earnings optimism drives Singapore bank rally

    More interest in prime condos comes amid a softening in the broader private residential market.

    Flight to safety: New citizens and PRs drive Singapore luxury home sales as broader market cools

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More