AI is not killing Singapore’s offices. It’s giving some a premium
Businesses still need a physical space for high-value thinking and interaction
- Net absorption of Grade A offices in the Central Business District in the first three quarters of 2026 rose year on year. PHOTO: ST
IF ARTIFICIAL intelligence does more of the work, companies need fewer people, and fewer people need less office space, right?
It is a logical argument and a fairly linear expectation in the cyclical office market. However, there is a caveat to this – capital is not behaving as though it were true.
Often, we’re told to follow the money. This is what we find when we do so: In the first half of 2026, US$92.5 billion of commercial real estate investment flowed into the Asia-Pacific, a 35 per cent increase year on year. Offices commanded the bulk of the capital.
TRENDING NOW
Singapore commits S$143 million to fund R&D for industrial decarbonisation
Sheng Siong has fallen from its highs. Can its defensive appeal endure?
DBS, OCBC or UOB? Investors urged to be selective as Q3 reveals widening performance gap
Nvidia, CEO Jensen Huang sued over disclosures related to suspected Chinese spy