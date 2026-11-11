AI is not killing Singapore’s offices. It’s giving some a premium

Businesses still need a physical space for high-value thinking and interaction

Net absorption of Grade A offices in the Central Business District in the first three quarters of 2026 rose year on year. PHOTO: ST

IF ARTIFICIAL intelligence does more of the work, companies need fewer people, and fewer people need less office space, right?

It is a logical argument and a fairly linear expectation in the cyclical office market. However, there is a caveat to this – capital is not behaving as though it were true.

Often, we’re told to follow the money. This is what we find when we do so: In the first half of 2026, US$92.5 billion of commercial real estate investment flowed into the Asia-Pacific, a 35 per cent increase year on year. Offices commanded the bulk of the capital.