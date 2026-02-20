The Business Times
Aiming for the right blend: C-beauty’s challenge to K-beauty can’t be brushed off

Lower prices, rapid launches and a strong social media game support growth of Chinese cosmetic and skincare brands in S-E Asia

Tan Nai Lun

Tan Nai Lun

Published Fri, Feb 20, 2026 · 02:00 PM
    • South-east Asia’s young population and rising disposable income make the region a prime market for Chinese beauty brands looking to expand overseas.
    [SINGAPORE] Once a loyalist of South Korean beauty products, 30-year-old civil servant Aurelia Teo has diversified to cheaper China-branded options – and she is far from alone.

    “I used to be quite loyal to Korean beauty, but as I learnt more about skincare ingredients, I realised that different countries do different things well; so I started being more open to trying other brands,” says Teo, who first tried Chinese products in 2023.

    Digital-first marketing has helped the Chinese beauty industry – C-beauty for short – gain traction in recent years, particularly in South-east Asia.

