America Inc has a tight grip on allied governments

Companies from Palantir to Lockheed account for a small share of spending, but are hard to shake

Amazon is one of three companies controlling two-thirds of the global cloud-computing market, says Synergy Research, an analyst firm. PHOTO: NYTIMES

“I MISS nothing,” declared Dirk Schrodter, the digitisation minister for the German state of Schleswig-Holstein.

Over a video-call using OpenTalk, a German alternative to Microsoft’s Teams, he explained the way he has moved some 30,000 of the state’s civil servants from the American company’s collaboration and productivity tools to open-source alternatives in the past two years.

He has now begun the process of moving staff from Windows to Linux, an open-source operating system.