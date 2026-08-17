The Business Times
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America Inc has a tight grip on allied governments

Companies from Palantir to Lockheed account for a small share of spending, but are hard to shake

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Published Mon, Aug 17, 2026 · 05:11 PM
    • Amazon is one of three companies controlling two-thirds of the global cloud-computing market, says Synergy Research, an analyst firm.
    • Amazon is one of three companies controlling two-thirds of the global cloud-computing market, says Synergy Research, an analyst firm. PHOTO: NYTIMES

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    Over a video-call using OpenTalk, a German alternative to Microsoft’s Teams, he explained the way he has moved some 30,000 of the state’s civil servants from the American company’s collaboration and productivity tools to open-source alternatives in the past two years.

    He has now begun the process of moving staff from Windows to Linux, an open-source operating system.

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