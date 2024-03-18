America (still) has no industrial policy

America might be described as a large, bureaucratic corporation, a conglomerate that is so massive, complex, diversified and self-interested that it’s difficult for it to work effectively or productively.

RUMOURS of industrial policy in America have been greatly exaggerated. This may come as a surprise to some. The Biden administration has, after all, reasserted the role of the state in the US economy in ways we haven’t seen for half a century: supporting re-industrialisation, subsidising strategic industries, boosting unions, rethinking trade relations and rebooting competition policy.

Yet those are separate policies, not a fundamentally new operating system. At an intellectual level, it’s quite clear that there’s a big pendulum shift happening on the political left in America, and to a certain extent on the right, as well. Both have embraced tariffs, subsidies and other government interventions....