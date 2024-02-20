America’s steel madness

Nippon Steel's acquisition represents a real opportunity to reverse US Steel's fortunes and improve the prospects of the American steel industry.

LATE last year, Japan’s Nippon Steel announced that it had reached a deal to acquire US Steel Corporation for US$14.1 billion – a move that would make it the world’s second-largest steel producer by capacity. Nippon Steel agreed to retain US Steel’s name, keep its corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, honour all contracts with union-represented workers, and preserve its manufacturing facilities, which will get a technological upgrade to raise productivity closer to Japanese levels. And, Nippon Steel has pledged not to move existing production facilities or jobs overseas. It is a good deal.

The announcement, however, was met with a powerful bipartisan political backlash. Republican...