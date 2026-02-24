Amid digital push, real-world problems such as water bankruptcy risk being overlooked

As countries race to push technological boundaries, similar attention should be paid to fundamental resource needs

Residents protesting against the lack of water in many parts of Johannesburg, South Africa. Affluence is not an absolute defence against water shortages. PHOTO: EPA

WITH global attention now captured by cutting-edge digital technology – from quantum computing to artificial intelligence – it can be easy to assume that the basic issues of everyday life have been solved.

Easy, at least, for the better-off in developed countries, who fall within the upper tiers of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. Yet, in much of the world, fundamental needs remain under threat – including that for water.

In January, the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health (UNU-INWEH) released a report on the world’s “global water bankruptcy”. It noted that nearly three-quarters of the world’s population lives in countries classified as “water-insecure” or “critically water-insecure”. Some 2.2 billion people lack access to “safely managed” drinking water.