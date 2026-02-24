Amid digital push, real-world problems such as water bankruptcy risk being overlooked
As countries race to push technological boundaries, similar attention should be paid to fundamental resource needs
- Residents protesting against the lack of water in many parts of Johannesburg, South Africa. Affluence is not an absolute defence against water shortages. PHOTO: EPA
WITH global attention now captured by cutting-edge digital technology – from quantum computing to artificial intelligence – it can be easy to assume that the basic issues of everyday life have been solved.
Easy, at least, for the better-off in developed countries, who fall within the upper tiers of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. Yet, in much of the world, fundamental needs remain under threat – including that for water.
In January, the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health (UNU-INWEH) released a report on the world’s “global water bankruptcy”. It noted that nearly three-quarters of the world’s population lives in countries classified as “water-insecure” or “critically water-insecure”. Some 2.2 billion people lack access to “safely managed” drinking water.
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.