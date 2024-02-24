THE BROAD VIEW ·
Subscribers

Amping up your fintech game

Strategies for venture success

Alex Axelrod

Published Sat, Feb 24, 2024 · 5:00 am
Today, the spotlight is on solutions and products that, in practical application (not just in theory), effectively mitigate specific risks related to investments, currencies, credits, transactions and more.
PHOTO: PIXABAY

Fintech

NAVIGATING the uncertainty of the fintech market correlates with the BANI world challenges we live in today – a world marked by Brittleness, Anxiety, Nonlinearity, and Incomprehensibility. This instability primarily affected the venture capital market, with a 38 per cent dip in capital raised by fintech startups in 2022 compared with the year before. As someone deeply entrenched in the fintech landscape, I can say that the effect of the fintech winter on entrepreneurs and business leaders is undeniable.

Yet, amid these challenges, I’d like to reassure fellow entrepreneurs that the current market presents an opportune moment for strategic recalibration and a fresh perspective on fintech ventures....

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Entrepreneurship

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Opinion & Features

Two years of Russia’s war against Ukraine

With increased digitisation, Asia-Pacific’s micro businesses have shifted to growth mode

Issue 89: Singapore to charge for SAF; S-E Asia exchanges join hands on ESG data

Malaysia’s speciality coffee is on a caffeine rush

Explaining Americans’ pessimism about a strong economy

India’s stock market surge highlights long-term opportunities

Breaking News

Most Popular