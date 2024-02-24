Amping up your fintech game

Today, the spotlight is on solutions and products that, in practical application (not just in theory), effectively mitigate specific risks related to investments, currencies, credits, transactions and more.

NAVIGATING the uncertainty of the fintech market correlates with the BANI world challenges we live in today – a world marked by Brittleness, Anxiety, Nonlinearity, and Incomprehensibility. This instability primarily affected the venture capital market, with a 38 per cent dip in capital raised by fintech startups in 2022 compared with the year before. As someone deeply entrenched in the fintech landscape, I can say that the effect of the fintech winter on entrepreneurs and business leaders is undeniable.

Yet, amid these challenges, I’d like to reassure fellow entrepreneurs that the current market presents an opportune moment for strategic recalibration and a fresh perspective on fintech ventures....