Another crash-landing for Brazil’s economy?

Continued fiscal deterioration under President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will carry high domestic costs

During Lula’s re-election campaign, he promised additional benefits, subsidies and tax relief that could cost 0.4% to 0.6% of GDP in 2027. PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Brazil has an unfortunate habit of disappointing. Despite the country’s exceptional natural-resource endowment, its growth trajectory resembles what Brazilians call the flight of a chicken (”voo de galinha”): A brief flutter followed by an inevitable fall back down to earth.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s surprise re-election raises the risk of another let-down.

By the time he leaves office in 2030, Lula will have occupied the presidency for 16 (non-consecutive) years.