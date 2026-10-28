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Another crash-landing for Brazil’s economy?

Continued fiscal deterioration under President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will carry high domestic costs

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    • During Lula’s re-election campaign, he promised additional benefits, subsidies and tax relief that could cost 0.4% to 0.6% of GDP in 2027.
    • During Lula’s re-election campaign, he promised additional benefits, subsidies and tax relief that could cost 0.4% to 0.6% of GDP in 2027. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Gene Frieda

    Published Wed, Oct 28, 2026 · 03:00 PM

    [LONDON] Brazil has an unfortunate habit of disappointing. Despite the country’s exceptional natural-resource endowment, its growth trajectory resembles what Brazilians call the flight of a chicken (”voo de galinha”): A brief flutter followed by an inevitable fall back down to earth.

    President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s surprise re-election raises the risk of another let-down.

    By the time he leaves office in 2030, Lula will have occupied the presidency for 16 (non-consecutive) years.

    Brazilfiscal policyMonetary policyeconomyPoliticsLuiz Inacio Lula da Silva

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