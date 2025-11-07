Apac carbon markets embody the COP30 action agenda

Beyond the summit’s focus on forests, carbon trading’s growing momentum across the Asia-Pacific shows the power of implementation

Asean has emerged as a key player in recent COPs, and things will probably be no different in Brazil, says the writer. PHOTO: BT FILE

THE annual United Nations climate summit, known as the Conference of the Parties (COP), has in recent years often been characterised as ineffective, talking shops.

So, it has been widely welcomed that Brazil has declared COP30 marks a transition to a “post-negotiation” phase of climate diplomacy, with efforts now focused on “action” and “implementation” of existing commitments.

This would see COPs becoming, increasingly, crucibles for accountability and delivery. Not theatres for major new deals made by sometimes lowest common denominator consensus.